Juventus and Lazio hold talks over Astori deal

The defender is widely expected to move on before the start of the new season and a host of clubs have been linked with the 27-year-old centre-back.

Marroccu has confirmed talks have been held with both Juve and Lazio and it is unclear where he will start the 2014-15 campaign.

He told Il Messaggero: "We are in negotiations with both Lazio and Juventus.

"The Bianconeri interest has been going for some time and did not coincide with the arrival of [Juve coach] Massimiliano Allegri.

"At the moment we cannot say whether one club or the other has the advantage. Negotiations will continue by phone, so no meetings are planned over the next few days."

The Italy international has also been linked with Premier League sides Tottenham and Southampton.