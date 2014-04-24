Juventus can qualify for final, says Tevez

Antonio Conte's Juve were beaten in Lisbon on Thursday, going down 2-1 to recently crowned Portuguese champions Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.



However Juve, who will host the Europa League final, remain in the tie after Tevez claimed an away goal for the Italian giants - his first goal in European competition in five years.

"My goal isn't the important thing, as it matters only that we are still in the running for qualification," Tevez told Sport Mediaset.

"I am in good shape physically, so I'm happy.



"We've got a very good chance of getting through to the next round. Qualification is wide open for the second leg."

Tevez's most recent goal in Europe came during his days with Manchester United, when he scored in the club's 2-2 draw at home to FC Porto in 2009.



The return leg is at Juventus Stadium next week and the Italian giants will be boosted by the news that Benfica midfielder Andre Gomes will miss the clash after picking up a yellow card in Thursday's triumph.