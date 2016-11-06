Juventus confirm Barzagli shoulder injury
Serie A leaders Juventus won at Chievo on Sunday but the 2-1 triumph came at a cost, as Andrea Barzagli suffered a dislocated shoulder.
Juventus have confirmed defender Andrea Barzagli suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 2-1 Serie A win at Chievo.
Barzagli landed awkwardly defending a corner in the opening exchanges against his former club and received a warm ovation from the home supporters as he left the field on a stretcher.
Leonardo Bonucci replaced his fellow Italy international at centre-back, meaning he was pressed into service despite suffering a thigh problem in the midweek draw with Lyon.
"Andrea Barzagli was forced off through injury just five minutes into Sunday's 2-1 victory over Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi after dislocating his left shoulder," read a statement on the Juventus website.
"The defender was immediately taken to hospital where the injury was treated and the shoulder put in a protective brace.
"Andrea's condition will continue to be monitored in the coming days."
Miralem Pjanic scored the winner with a stunning free-kick 15 minutes from time for Massimiliano Allegri's men after Sergio Pellissier's penalty cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's opener.
Leaders Juve remain five points better off than AC Milan in Serie A after the latter won at Palermo by the same scoreline.
