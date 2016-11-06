Juventus confirm Barzagli shoulder injury

Juventus have confirmed defender Andrea Barzagli suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 2-1 Serie A win at Chievo.

Barzagli landed awkwardly defending a corner in the opening exchanges against his former club and received a warm ovation from the home supporters as he left the field on a stretcher.

Leonardo Bonucci replaced his fellow Italy international at centre-back, meaning he was pressed into service despite suffering a thigh problem in the midweek draw with Lyon.

"Andrea Barzagli was forced off through injury just five minutes into Sunday's 2-1 victory over Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi after dislocating his left shoulder," read a statement on the Juventus website.

"The defender was immediately taken to hospital where the injury was treated and the shoulder put in a protective brace.

"Andrea's condition will continue to be monitored in the coming days."

Miralem Pjanic scored the winner with a stunning free-kick 15 minutes from time for Massimiliano Allegri's men after Sergio Pellissier's penalty cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's opener.

Leaders Juve remain five points better off than AC Milan in Serie A after the latter won at Palermo by the same scoreline.