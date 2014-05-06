Juventus confirm Vidal to have knee surgery

The Serie A club revealed on Monday that the Chile international may require an operation to resolve a meniscus injury to his right knee.

With another Scudetto already secured and Juve going out of the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stage against Benfica last week, the 26-year-old will have keyhole surgery that should not impact on his participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The decision comes after Vidal visited professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Tuesday along with Juve and Chile medical staff.

Vidal has been a key player for Antonio Conte's side as they wrapped up a third consecutive Serie A title.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man was an unused substituted in the Turin giants' 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday.