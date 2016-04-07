Juventus could have won Champions League - Barzagli

Andrea Barzagli feels Juventus would have had a good chance to win the Champions League had they managed to hold on to their lead against Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

The Serie A champions were close to booking their ticket for the quarter-finals after going 4-2 up on aggregate in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, only to concede a last-minute equaliser from Thomas Muller after Robert Lewandowski had previously pulled one back.

Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman then struck in extra-time to end Juventus' European ambitions and Barzagli has not forgotten about their dramatic elimination.

"We still have great regrets regarding the final minutes in Munich," Barzagli told Sky.

"We came up against one of Europe's strongest sides and if we'd gone through I believe we'd have had every chance of going all the way.

"Perhaps we're still not one of the top two or three teams who can consider themselves favourites for the Champions League, but we've shown that we belong among the top four or five."

Juventus are on track to win their fifth consecutive Serie A title, but Barzagli has stressed they cannot afford to get complacent.

"No team should ever presume that they are stronger than the others," he added.

"Over recent years we feel like we've deserved to win the silverware we have, but we continue to keep our feet on the ground.

"The secret to our success is not merely the quality of our players, rather our mentality, the importance we place in donning these colours and our will to win each season."

The next test for that winning mentality will come away to AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday.