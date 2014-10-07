Juventus defender Caceres out for month

Central defender Caceres was substituted at half-time during Juve's 3-2 win over Roma in Serie A on Sunday, limping from the Juventus Stadium field clutching his left thigh.

And scans confirmed the Uruguay international would be sidelined for four weeks after tearing a muscle.

"These examinations have revealed a first-second degree tear of the semitendinosus muscle in the defender's left thigh," a statement on Juventus' website read.

"He is expected to be out of action for approximately four weeks."

Caceres' injury comes just days after the Italian champions confirmed defender Andrea Barzagli would miss a month of action due to the recurrence of a heel injury.

Fortunately for Juve, their fixture list over the next month reads favourably. As it stands, they have four sides in the bottom half of the table - Genoa (11th), Empoli (12th), Palermo (19th) and Sassuolo (20th).

Juve are away at Sassuolo on October 18, first-up after the international break, before a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash with Olympiacos.

Massimiliano Allegri's men conceded for the first time in the league this season against Roma, but preserved their perfect record of six wins from six with victory over the capital club.