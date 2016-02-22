Juventus director Marotta brands Roma's Totti dispute 'embarrassing'

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has branded Roma's dispute with Francesco Totti "embarrassing".

The veteran forward was dropped from the matchday squad to face Palermo on Sunday after publicly criticising head coach Luciano Spalletti over his lack of playing time.

Spalletti attempted to draw a line under the issue after the 5-0 thrashing and said Totti would train with the senior squad again on Monday, while club president James Pallotta will hold discussions with the 39-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Yet Marotta has claimed Roma have handled the situation poorly and pointed to the end of Alessandro Del Piero's time in Turin as proof that Juve know how better to treat their long-serving players.

"Clearly, Roma have to manage a very embarrassing situation," he told Rai Sport.

"I can't say that the same happened to us with Alessandro Del Piero. He's an icon of Juventus, and a legend for our club and the fans in general. When the time came to review his contract, we extended it for one more season.

"We both announced at the same time that it would be his last year. It all ended in the best way possible, with a new Scudetto title under the management of Antonio Conte and with big salute to a great champion Del Piero."

Totti, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury for much of the campaign, has made just six appearances in all competitions in 2015-16.