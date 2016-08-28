Juventus end Matuidi pursuit

Juventus' pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is over, the club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed.

The France international, 29, had been targeted by the Serie A champions as they re-build their squad following the world-record sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

Marotta had said on Thursday that he was "optimistic" a deal could be done for Matuidi, but PSG have declared him unsellable and plan to extend his contract.

"Nothing has happened in regards to a potential deal between ourselves and Paris Saint-Germain," Marotta said to Premium Sport.

"They let us know that Matuidi was not up for sale and made a pretty explicit statement.

"It is something that often happens during the transfer window. I believe that our pursuit of Matuidi is now finished. Despite our attempts to accelerate proceedings, for now it is safe to say it is over.

"I have to underline how difficult it is to find players who suit our needs. It is very difficult to find players that can reinforce our squad in the way that we specifically want."

With Dani Alves, Medhi Benatia, Gonzalo Higuain, Marko Pjaca and Miralem Pjanic already brought in, Juve feel their squad is already capable of meeting their objectives in 2016-17.

But Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic have been linked with a move, with Marotta not ruling out one final deal before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

He added: "The cake is almost cooked to perfection. It is just missing a cherry on top and we will try to find that before the end of August 31.

"If we find it, that is fine, but otherwise we will be happy with the nice cake.

"This group of players can already deal with our requests for this season. We will only improve it if there is the possibility to do so, otherwise we will work with what we have and try to do our best.

"There is no point buying players just for the sake of it."