Juventus even stronger than last year - Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah is confident Juventus can challenge for Serie A and Champions League glory in 2016-17, claiming the defending Italian champions are even stronger than last season.

Juve already brought in Miralem Pjanic, Dani Alves and Medhi Benatia, while they are close to signing Croatia international Marko Pjaca, and Asamoah has little doubt they are in great shape to win a sixth consecutive Scudetto.

"The team's even stronger than it was last season," Asamoah told the official Juventus website.

"We've brought in players with quality and experience who will be able to make a strong contribution.

"We're gearing up for Serie A, which we want to win, but also for Europe, where we want to show our strength."

Asamoah is feeling fit as Juventus prepare for the new season in Melbourne and he is hopeful he will be a key figure for the Bianconeri in 2016-17.

"I feel in excellent shape and hope I can enjoy a good season, which, by working hard, I'm sure I’ll manage," he added.

"We're training intensely, as we’ve been doing recently in Turin. "