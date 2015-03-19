Juventus fear no-one in draw, says Bonucci

The Serie A champions booked their place in the last eight on Wednesday with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, giving them a 5-1 aggregate win.

It is the second time in three seasons Juve have made the quarter-finals, but they have not progressed beyond that stage since 2002-03.

They join Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the last eight, and Bonucci is not worried about who they face next.

"There are still lots of matches to play and this is where the Champions League starts to get interesting," he said.

"We're through to the quarters and we'll head into them with a bounce in our step, fearing no one.

"Whoever we get drawn against is going to be tough but we know we'll be a hard team to beat as well."

However, there is one team Bonucci's defensive partner Giorgio Chiellini would like to avoid.

"If I can, I would avoid Bayern," said the 30-year-old. "But we will still watch the draw with great emotion."