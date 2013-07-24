Juventus, Fiorentina pursuing Verratti, says agent

Verratti, 20, enjoyed a superb debut season in the French capital, and was an integral part of a side that coasted to the Ligue 1 title last term.

The Italy international had previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who lured former PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti away from the Parc des Princes last month.

Their interest now looks to have cooled, but Verratti's representative Donato Di Campli is looking for PSG to offer the midfielder a pay rise after revealing interest from two of the biggest clubs in Serie A.

"We are asking for an improved salary because Fiorentina are chasing him and Juventus are interested too," Di Campli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Verratti made 39 appearances in his first campaign at PSG.