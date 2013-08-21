Juventus issue hands-off warning to Pogba suitors

The former Manchester United man is thought to have been attracting admiring glances from across the continent during the close-season, having played a starring role in France's triumph at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

With Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Marchisio ahead of him in the Serie A champions' pecking order, Pogba faces a fight for regular first-team football this season - although he is likely to start the campaign as first choice following a knee injury that has ruled Marchisio out for a month.

Pogba has been linked with a move away in recent weeks, with Arsenal reportedly leading the chase for the 20-year-old.

However, Marotta has moved to make it clear that the player's future is in Turin.

"Forget about Pogba," Marotta told Tuttosport. "We do not have the slightest intention of listening to any offer which may arrive for our midfielder."

Pogba made 37 appearances for Juve in all competitions last season, scoring five times in Serie A.