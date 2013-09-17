Juventus left to rue missed opportunities

In the opening UEFA Champions League Group B encounter, the hosts took the lead after 15 minutes through Nicolai Jorgensen, before Quagliarella equalised midway through the second half.

Juventus dominated possession and created a number of chances only to be repeatedly denied by an inspired performance from Copenhagen goalkeeper Johan Wiland.

Manager Conte praised Wiland while at the same time criticising his players.

"Their goalkeeper was just amazing but we also helped him with some poor finishing," he said.

"During my career I have learnt that creating at least 10 glorious opportunities to score is not enough to win games if you don't put the ball in.

"I do not think we have ever created so many opportunities to score in one single game during my period as Juventus coach."

Quagliarella came closest to finding a winner when he hit the crossbar shortly after his equaliser.

The forward said: "We are very disappointed.

"We lost two points but unfortunately we missed too many opportunities to score.

"We should have scored many goals considering how many chances we created, but we didn't so we can just blame ourselves.

"They scored early in the game but then (goalkeeper Gianluigi) Buffon did not have a save to make for the whole game, while their goalkeeper made a series of great saves."

Midfielder Pogba was in a similar state of disbelief at how his side had not won the game.

"It's incredible," he said.

"We missed so many chances and finally we had to settle with the draw.

"We cannot do anything now, we just need to focus on the next game and try to win it.

"I don't know why but we did not have our usual grit in the first half, but in the second we played better and should have won."