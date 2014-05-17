Juventus medics back Vidal's World Cup hopes

The Chile international is in Jorge Sampaoli's squad for the competition in Brazil despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the lateral meniscus of his right knee earlier this month.

Vidal had been carrying the knee problem for a number of weeks before going under the knife - with Juve opting to wait until their Serie A defence was complete before sending the midfielder for the procedure.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Italian champions' medical co-ordinator Fabrizio Tencone defended the timescale for the procedure and predicted Vidal would feature at the World Cup.

"Vidal's injury was always dealt with in collaboration with our Chilean colleagues," he said.

"It was only right not to use surgery for his meniscus problem at the start, because it would've been a huge error to immediately operate on a meniscus that wasn't even torn, as that can damage the knee.

"He continued treatment and did not always play. The moment his pain became limiting, he said he was ready to play until the moment the Scudetto was mathematically secured.

"Only at that point did we decide for surgical action, which in theory had already been planned.

"I know there was controversy in Chile over this apparent delay over surgery but, in medical terms, there was none, as we collaborated daily with the Chilean staff. They knew everything and agreed it would've been a mistake to operate earlier.

"As soon as it was possible, he had the surgery. Vidal will be available for the World Cup."