Juventus must do more to match Bayern or Barcelona - Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon feels Juventus would stand little chance against the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the latter stages of the Champions League in their current form.

Juve comfortably sit top of Serie A, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Roma, while they are also in pole position to reach the knockout stages of European club football's elite competition, topping Group H with seven points from three games.

Nevertheless, Buffon feels they still have plenty of room for improvement and has urged his team-mates to step it up a notch.

"If we have the ambition to raise the bar in Europe, we will have to make a bit of progress," Buffon told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If you think about playing against teams like Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, semi-finals or even in the final, what we are showing right now is not enough.

"We have had to make do without a lot of players due to injury and have been unable to work with a bit of consistency. But we have to find solutions regardless.

"We have to improve the quality of our play, we have to do a bit more. We are happy with our results so far, but we cannot be satisfied just yet, especially as it is only October.

"There are still seven months until May and we have to do something to improve in that time."