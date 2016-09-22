Juventus 'sent message' with Cagliari thrashing - Barzagli

Andrea Barzagli feels Juventus sent a message to their Serie A title rivals in Wednesday's 4-0 hammering of Cagliari.

The reigning champions suffered a 2-1 loss at Inter on Sunday, but bounced back in style to climb to the top of the table.

And Barzagli underlined how crucial it was to get back to winning ways at the first opportunity, with Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuain and Dani Alves on target in the first half before Luca Ceppitelli's late own goal.

"It was really important for us to react to the defeat at San Siro," said the Italy centre-back.

"We had a mean streak about us. We wanted to play and we were aggressive – perhaps that's what was missing against Inter.

"We've sent out a message, partly to ourselves. We've shown that if we keep going, keep fighting, then we'll get some joy. And if we take anything for granted then we'll get nothing.

"Sunday's match opened our eyes and the whole group reacted.

"We know that in Italy the team with the best defence usually wins. We've been that team for the last five years and we want to continue to be.

"It speaks volumes that our main focus at the end of the first half was to not concede."