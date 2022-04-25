Juventus solidify their top-four place in Serie A with victory at Sassuolo
Moise Kean hit a late winner as Juventus solidified their place in the top four of Serie A with victory at Sassuolo.
After Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring, the visitors bounced back to seal a 2-1 win to move eight points clear of Roma.
Paulo Dybala drew Juve level on the stroke of half-time with a thunderous strike as Massimiliano Allegri’s side slowly improved.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝-𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 🔝📸#SassuoloJuve#FinoAllaFine#ForzaJuvepic.twitter.com/626JmLDfgE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 25, 2022
The second half appeared to be heading to a conclusion which would have seen both sides take a share of the spoils.
But, with just two minutes remaining, Kean turned Vlad Chiriches and struck from just inside the box as the Everton loanee celebrated his fifth league goal of the campaign.
Next up for Juventus is a visit from bottom club Venezia.
