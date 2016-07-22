Juventus start Serie A title defence against Fiorentina

Juventus start their hunt for a sixth consecutive Serie A title with a home game against Fiorentina.

The reigning champions take on rivals Inter at San Siro on matchday four in what will be their first major test of the 2016-17 campaign, before facing AC Milan on their second trip to San Siro in week nine.

Massimiliano Allegri's men host last season's runners-up Napoli on matchday 11, with Roma awaiting in Turin five matches later.

The derby versus Torino has been scheduled for matchday 16.

Napoli, meanwhile, start their Serie A campaign with a trip to Pescara, while last term's thid-placed side Roma host Udinese.

Milan take on Torino on matchday one, while Inter travel to Chievo in their season opener.

The first Derby della Madonnina has been scheduled for November, with Milan the official home tean.