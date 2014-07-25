Juventus stunned in Allegri's first match

Lucento ply their trade in the Eccellenza Piemonte-Valle d'Aosta division, but they enjoyed an outing to remember at Juve's Vinovo training ground.

In a behind-closed-doors contest, Allegri paired first-team strikers Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez in his attack - the Spaniard scoring both of the Serie A champions' goals.

However, goals in the final 15 minutes gave the amateurs - playing a second-string side themselves - a memorable win.

New signings Kingsley Coman and Roberto Pereyra got their first run-outs for Juve, whose side also included first-teamers such as Angelo Ogbonna, Sebastian Giovinco and Simone Pepe.

After the game, Allegri swatted aside the relevance of the result and insisted Juve's real work would begin next week when the club's World Cup players return to training.

He said: "Today was more of a workout than a match.

"I wanted to see who is reaching their level already, We were coming in from two days of hard work so maybe the players' legs were a bit heavy.

"What interests me is that we worked the ball well. Before next week I needed to understand more than anything else who will be ready come Monday.

"Then we will begin in earnest with our international players ahead of our first friendly against Cesena."