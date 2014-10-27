Juve's Pogba reveals Toure admiration

The France international recently signed a new long-term contract with the Italian champions, having become a key figure for club and country since arriving in Turin two years ago.

Pogba's new deal keeps him at the Juventus Stadium until 2019 and the 21-year-old has helped his club establish a three-point lead in Serie A as he seeks to claim a third Serie A title in a row.

Discussing his continued development, Pogba revealed Manchester City midfielder Toure was one of those he seeks to emulate.

"I think there are lots of players still better than me, but it's not up to me to worry about this sort of comparison," he told FIFA.com.

"I try to do my job and be the best I possibly can.

"There are lots of midfielders I admire and watching them helps me improve. I could mention, for example, Yaya Toure, who has a similar size and physique to me but more experience.

"We have more or less the same playing style, even if he's a bit more attacking than me."

Pogba featured at his first World Cup in Brazil earlier this year, playing a key role as France made the quarter-finals before bowing out to eventual winners Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps is one of two midfield greats to have worked with Pogba - ex-Juve boss Antonio Conte the other - and the former Manchester United prodigy feels both have aided his development.

"I've progressed with both of them. Didier Deschamps, for example, knows me very well and knows how to manage me," he added.

"He helps me improve every day, whether it's in training or in a match.

"He gives me the desire to give my best. He always gives me good advice and he's very honest with me. As a player, you really appreciate getting trust and encouragement from your coach.

"What he tells me most is to, 'stay focused and keep things simple', the way he used to do so well."