K-League Preview: Jeonbuk look for form

Choi Kang-hee's Jeonbuk side hold a one-point lead at the top of the K-League despite just one win in their past four.

It could be worse if not for the league's top goalscorer, Lee Dong-gook.

Lee has scored 12 times this season, including five in as many outings for Jeonbuk, who face bottom side Gyeongnam on Sunday.

Gyeongnam are winless in their past four and have struggled for goals, netting just 19 in 25 league games.

Pohang Steelers are just a point off top spot ahead of their home clash against Seongnam on Saturday.

Hwang Sun-hong's team could be top of the table by the time Jeonbuk play a day later if they overcome the ninth-placed visitors.

In a clash between the league's third- and fourth-placed teams, Suwon Bluewings travel to Jeju United.

A loss for either could leave them a long way back behind the leaders through 26 matchdays.

Jeonnam Dragons will be looking to end a two-match losing run when they visit the out-of-form Sangju Sangmu, who are winless in six league matches.

Elsewhere, Seoul host Incheon United on Saturday and Ulsan travel to battling Busan I'Park.