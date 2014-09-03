K-League: Suwon Bluewings 1 Busan I'Park 1

With leaders Jeonbuk Motors and second-placed Pohang Steelers - who sit level at the top on 44 points - playing on Saturday and Sunday respectively, third-placed Suwon had the chance to move within two points of that pair with victory.

And they looked to be on course for all three points when Brazilian attacker Roger put them ahead from the penalty spot after 23 minutes.

However, Busan rallied in the second half and found an equaliser that elevates them off the bottom of the table.

Midfielder Kim Ilk-Hyun hit home the crucial goal on the hour mark finding the net for the first time this season to leapfrog Busan above fellow strugglers Gyeongnam.

Jeonbuk and Pohang will now aim to extend the gap to Suwon to seven points with wins over Sangju Sangmu and Seoul.