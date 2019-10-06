Kabasele: Watford are too good to go down

Christian Kabasele believes Watford are too potent a force to be dragged into a Premier League relegation battle.

The Hornets remain rooted to the foot of the table following their goalless draw against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Andre Gray and Danny Welbeck were both guilty of wasting chances to end Watford’s 12-match winless top-flight run.

Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson also produced a fine save to stop Craig Dawson’s injury-time header from finding the back of the net.

“With all the respect for the other teams, I think we have too much quality up front to be involved in a relegation battle,” said defender Kabasele, who played his part in Watford’s first clean sheet in the league since February.

“Obviously in our situation we cannot be 100 per cent satisfied. We were at home, we didn’t take three points here, so it’s a shame we didn’t finish our chances.

“But this is the reality today, we are last in the league and we need to change the situation.

“I don’t think a win is far away. We need to believe and start to win as soon as possible. As soon as we can we need a victory to try to leave this position.”

Quique Sanchez Flores played five across the back in an attempt to patch up Watford’s leaky defence.

Flores’ tactics could be viewed as a compliment to Sheffield United following their encouraging start to life back in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side have now taken nine points from their opening eight games, with two victories and three draws under their belt.

“I was disappointed with the result, which shows how far we have come,” said Wilder.

“We came to an established Premier League club and our ambition was great. I loved the way we played. We were desperate to go and win the game.

“On the road our record has been very good so far this season. We have started off life in the Premier League really positively. We are going for wins away from home and I applaud the players for that attitude.”

Watford will resume action a week on Saturday with a trip to Tottenham, while Sheffield United host Arsenal two days later.