Kacaniklic targets five wins for survival

Felix Magath's men sit bottom of the table after 31 matches, four points adrift of safety and in severe danger of losing their top-flight status.

They face relegation rivals Norwich City and Crystal Palace in two of their remaining games and host Everton at Craven Cottage this weekend.

And Kacaniklic told The Fulham Chronicle: "Everton coming up is a home game that we need to win. I'm really looking forward to the game.

"You need to win your home games and if you get something from your away games then that's good as well.

"We probably need four or five wins."

The Sweden international has made 21 appearances for Fulham this season, including starts in their last two matches against Manchester City and Newcastle United.