Kagawa back for Dortmund

Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who has been out injured for five months, will return to champions Borussia Dortmund's squad for their final match of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old, who had a spectacular start to his debut Bundesliga season scoring eight goals, broke a bone in his right foot at the Asian Cup in January and has not played since.

"Shinji's inclusion is more symbolic than sports-related. He has only trained twice with the team and still needs a few weeks," coach Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Igor de Camargo could be fit in time for their final game of the season at Hamburg SV as they battle to avoid the drop.

The Belgian looks to have overcome a ligament injury, coach Lucien Favre said.

"He is much better and does not feel the injury any more," said Favre, who hopes a win at Hamburg would keep them in the relegation playoff spot or even automatically make sure they will stay up.

VfB Stuttgart captain Matthieu Delpierre will undergo surgery later on Friday and will be out for about five months after pulling a muscle during sprint training this week, the club said.

The Frenchman will be on crutches for six weeks.

"For both Matthieu and us this is extremely bitter," said coach Bruno Labbadia. I really hope the surgery will go well and he will be back with us quickly."