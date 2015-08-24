Kagawa 'set the tone' - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel lauded Shinji Kagawa for his performance in his side's 4-0 win over Ingolstadt on Sunday.

After Matthias Ginter and Marco Reus, the latter from the penalty spot, had struck at Audi-Sportpark, Kagawa made it three before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed the scoring.

Tuchel was full of praise for Japan international Kagawa, who is in his second stint at Dortmund after his frustrating spell at Manchester United.

"I'm delighted for him as he really deserved it," Tuchel told Sky.

"He worked incredibly hard in the second half, created a lot and set the tone time and time again."

Dortmund had to wait until the 55th minute to open the scoring as they eased to their second straight 4-0 win in the league.

Tuchel was delighted with his team's display and said only their failure to take their chances had cost them an even bigger margin of victory.

"I thought we looked very good. We were ever-present, dominated the match and delivered a really top performance," he said.

"In the first half we could have led by a large margin, having had some clear-cut chances. We continued to play well after the break as well.

"I’m delighted that we got through the second half in the same way and I’m very proud of the team. We deserved to win."