Kahn not convinced by Vidal quality

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn says he is not convinced Arturo Vidal has what it takes to contribute to Pep Guardiola's side regularly this season.

The Chile international was on target in Saturday's 3-0 win over Darmstadt, having come in for criticism earlier this week from Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer.

Honorary president Beckenbauer suggested Vidal's lack of movement was problematic for Bayern, adding that the former Juventus man's "effort has to be right".

Guardiola leapt to his player's defence on Friday although Kahn said on Sunday he remains unsure whether Vidal can consistently add to Guardiola's side.

"It's all about the right mix within a team," the former Germany goalkeeper told Sport1.

"When all the players are the same, that can also be problematic, which we have seen in recent years.

"Vidal is a player who relies very much on the physical battles.

"Whether he can really play the combination football of Bayern at the highest level, he has to prove that in the next few weeks.

"'I'm not 100 per cent sure."