Kaka added to Brazil squad

Orlando City star Kaka has been added to Brazil's preliminary 30-man Copa America squad, but there was still no place for Dani Alves.

Kaka and Alves were among those left out of the initial 23 named on May 5 by coach Dunga.

However, seven have been added to the squad and Kaka is among them – but Alves and the injured Oscar are still out.

Joining Kaka in the squad were Neto, Gil, Felipe Anderson, Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred, Rafinha and Leandro Damiao.

Brazil meet Colombia, Peru and Venezuela in Group C of the Copa, for which final squads must be named on or before June 1.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Jefferson (Botafogo), Neto (Fiorentina).

Defenders: Danilo (Porto), David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Fabinho (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: Felipe Anderson (Lazio), Casemiro (Porto), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Rafinha (Barcelona), Everton Ribeiro (Al Ahli), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Shakhtar Donetsk), Leandro Damiao (Cruzeiro), Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim), Kaka (Orlando City), Neymar (Barcelona), Robinho (Santos), Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng).