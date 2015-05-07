Kaka eager for Gerrard's MLS arrival

Orlando City star Kaka is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Steven Gerrard in MLS next season.

Liverpool captain Gerrard is to join LA Galaxy in July, bringing an end to a 26-year association with the Anfield club.

Kaka moved to Orlando ahead of the 2015 MLS season, and believes that Gerrard - against who he played in two UEFA Champions League finals during his time with Milan - will be a big boost to the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian said "I have good memories of Gerrard.

"He was one of the players I loved to watch. I like the way that he plays and the way that he moves on the field. I'm so happy he's coming to play here. It's going to help the league a lot.

"I'm not sure I'm in a position to give him some advice for the league, but it's very competitive, so he will need to be ready to be competitive with his new team.

"It's a great experience to play in America in this league with this team and this project. I'm so happy here. Being the superstar of the league is not a pressure, it's a big motivation."