Kaka to eschew wages during injury absence

The Brazilian made a triumphant return to the San Siro last month, four years after leaving in order to begin an ultimately frustrating spell in La Liga with Real Madrid.

But, after picking up a muscle injury during his first appearance since his comeback in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino, the 31-year-old has insisted he should not be paid until he is fit as he faces a spell on the sidelines.

"You have probably read about my injury on the Milan website," he said in a video addressed to the club's fans.

"(Saturday) was a bad day for me because in all honesty I was not expecting an injury like this. It was really bad and difficult for me.

"I have spoken at length with the club, with (vice-president Adriano) Galliani and with the doctors to decide on a few things.

"In the end I decided that I don’t want anything from Milan except for love and support until I am better, until I am fully fit and ready to play again.

"For this reason, I have decided to suspend my current pay for this period of time. The only thing I ask is for support and help to recover properly.

"I have already started my rehabilitation and I have to say that your support and everything I have heard over the last few days really drives me on and makes me determined to come back as soon as possible.

"It is a difficult moment, but I have started to work on getting better and I hope to be back as quickly as possible to bring some joy to all you fans out there and to myself too."

Kaka scored 70 goals in 193 Serie A appearances for Milan during his initial six-year stint with the club.