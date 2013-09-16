Kaka to eschew wages during injury absence
Milan attacker Kaka has revealed that he has asked the club to stop paying his wages until he can prove himself fully fit.
The Brazilian made a triumphant return to the San Siro last month, four years after leaving in order to begin an ultimately frustrating spell in La Liga with Real Madrid.
But, after picking up a muscle injury during his first appearance since his comeback in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino, the 31-year-old has insisted he should not be paid until he is fit as he faces a spell on the sidelines.
"You have probably read about my injury on the Milan website," he said in a video addressed to the club's fans.
"(Saturday) was a bad day for me because in all honesty I was not expecting an injury like this. It was really bad and difficult for me.
"I have spoken at length with the club, with (vice-president Adriano) Galliani and with the doctors to decide on a few things.
"In the end I decided that I don’t want anything from Milan except for love and support until I am better, until I am fully fit and ready to play again.
"For this reason, I have decided to suspend my current pay for this period of time. The only thing I ask is for support and help to recover properly.
"I have already started my rehabilitation and I have to say that your support and everything I have heard over the last few days really drives me on and makes me determined to come back as soon as possible.
"It is a difficult moment, but I have started to work on getting better and I hope to be back as quickly as possible to bring some joy to all you fans out there and to myself too."
Kaka scored 70 goals in 193 Serie A appearances for Milan during his initial six-year stint with the club.
