Kaka named inaugural Orlando captain

The Florida outfit kick off their first season against fellow newcomers New York City on March 8, with Bryan Rochez joining former Brazil international Kaka as one of two designated players at the Citrus Bowl.

And the former Milan and Real Madrid attacker has now been confirmed as skipper, with head coach Adrian Heath highlighting his influence both on and off the pitch.

"Kaka has demonstrated great leadership both on the field and in the locker room since the start, and the other players have naturally looked to his guidance throughout pre-season, so he was the natural pick to skipper the club," he said.

"Ricky's role will extend off the pitch as well, serving as the team's liaison with the front office and coaching staff on all player-related concerns to ensure we provide the best possible environment for the players to train, develop and succeed personally and professionally."