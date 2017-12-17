Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute

Kaka's retirement from football at the age of 35 has understandably prompted an outpouring of affection from across the football world.

The former Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City star enjoyed a glittering career, winning Serie A, LaLiga and the Champions League, as well as the World Cup with Brazil in 2002.

Kaka was also the last man apart from Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to collect the Ballon d'Or when he did so in 2007 and will go down as one of the sport's greats.

Alexandre Pato was among Kaka's former team-mates to honour the midfielder on Twitter on Sunday, while Milan and Orlando also shared their memories.

Here we take a look at the pick of the social media tributes.

