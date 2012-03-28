Kalou not focusing on new Blues deal

Kalou’s contract expires in the summer and, prior to the departure of Andre Villas-Boas earlier this month, no talks had taken place regarding a new deal.

The Ivorian netted a vital winner in the Blues' 1-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday night in what was just his 15th club appearance in all competitions this season.

The former Feyenoord star is aware of his impending status as a free agent, but is relaxed regarding his future with the West London side.

"I know my contract ends at the end of the season," said Kalou.

"For me the most important thing is not to fight for a new deal, it is just to enjoy myself with the team and play the best I can and help the team win the games we have left to play.

"As long as I do that, I am fine and I am happy with myself."

Since the sacking of Villas-Boas, Chelsea have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes under the guidance of Roberto Di Matteo as interim manager.

The Blues have lost just once under the reign of the Italian and Kalou has praised the new attitude of the club.

"I think the idea is to give an opportunity for everyone to show that they want to play for the club and give 100 percent," he added.

"That is how you get everybody behind you and that is how you get the team to work together."