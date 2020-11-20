Kalvin Phillips hoping for Leeds return against Arsenal

Kalvin Phillips is hoping to return to action in Leeds’ home game against Arsenal on Sunday.

The England midfielder could start against the Gunners after missing Leeds’ last three Premier League matches due to a shoulder injury.

Club record signing Rodrigo is also back in contention after recovering from conronavirus, but Pablo Hernandez misses out due to a muscle strain, while Diego Llorente (groin) and Jamie Shackleton (thigh) remain unavailable.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey as the Ghana international continues to recover from a thigh injury suffered in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac are also unavailable after the pair both tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break.

Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is out but long-term absentees Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are now back in full training, although a lack of match fitness means they are unlikely to feature at this stage.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Bamford, Struijk, Harrison, Costa, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Roberts, Casilla, Casey, Poveda, Davis.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Saliba, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Willock, Xhaka, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.