Kanchelskis eyes Arsenal, Sanchez threat to United

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis believes Arsenal head to Old Trafford as genuine title contenders on Saturday and identifies Alexis Sanchez as their key dangerman.

Arsene Wenger's side lie fourth in the Premier League, two points shy of leaders Liverpool and six clear of United, where old nemesis Jose Mourinho is in need of a morale-boosting win to reignite his own title ambitions.

Kanchelskis, who starred in Alex Ferguson's first double-winning team at Old Trafford in 1993-94, feels Arsenal could be as well placed to regain the top-flight crown as they have been at any stage over the past decade.

"I think now is as good a chance for Arsenal to win titles as before," he told Omnisport.

"Before Man United dominated. Now many teams are at the same level; Liverpool, Man United, City, Tottenham, Arsenal. They all have a good chance.

"Arsenal against Man United is a tough game. I hope to see lots of goals. I hope it's a great game."

Sanchez enters the match having come through a hamstring scare while on international duty with Chile and has caught Kanchelskis' eye.

Even though he can be effectively deployed as a central striker, the ex-Russia international enjoys watching Sanchez tearing down the right flank as he did in his heyday.

"There are not many proper wingers in Europe; in my era and at Man United we used to have loads," he said. "Too many teams play without wingers.

"Man United versus Arsenal is always a great game. Sanchez is a good player. If he plays right side I think he causes problems."

