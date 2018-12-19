Kane on bench as Arsenal and Spurs name strong XIs

Harry Kane has been named on Tottenham's bench for the EFL Cup derby against Arsenal, having suffered with a cold in the build-up to the game.

Both Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino have gone with strong line-ups for the crunch clash as the two clubs vie for bragging rights and the opportunity to move a step closer to silverware.

But Kane does not make the visitors' XI for the Emirates Stadium quarter-final, taking his place among the substitutes in one of four changes from the team that defeated Burnley.

Paulo Gazzaniga reprises his regular cup role in goal, while Saturday's match-winner Christian Eriksen comes in, along with Harry Winks and Son Heung-min. Danny Rose is captain.

: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose (C), Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son.Latest odds from December 19, 2018

Arsenal likewise make four changes following the defeat to Southampton, but there is no role for Mesut Ozil, restricted to a place on the bench on Sunday.

Petr Cech replaces Bernd Leno, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Aaron Ramsey joining the veteran goalkeeper in the line-up.