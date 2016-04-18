Kane eyes Euro 2016 golden boot after 'amazing' Shearer comparisons

Harry Kane is thrilled to be compared to Alan Shearer, but wants to make his own mark – starting with winning the golden boot in the Premier League and Euro 2016.

The Tottenham striker sits level with Jamie Vardy of Leicester City on 22 goals at the top of the scoring charts and one clear of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Following the club season, Kane is expected to play a big role in England's Euro 2016 campaign and the 22-year-old is eager to make his mark in France.

In a sit-down discussion with Shearer published in The Sun, Kane was told Alex Ferguson had likened him to the Premier League's record goalscorer and said: "That is amazing to hear. I am happy with the comparison.

"If I score as many goals as you did, I will be happy. But I don't want to be compared to just one player - I want to be my own man with my own attributes."

Asked by Shearer about winning the golden boot at the Euros, he said: "That is definitely something I want to do.

"It is not something I think too much about, but I am confident in my ability and feel I can score against anyone.

"Scoring against Germany gave me even more confidence. Hopefully, I can win the Premier League golden boot first.

"The Under-21s [tournament in 2015] was a good experience for me and one I will take into the Euros. It definitely helped.

"I feel as good as ever. This last month, I think I have proved I am at the top of my game. I do feel I am getting better. I am not one who thinks 'I have scored 20 goals twice in two seasons - that is enough'.

"I want to be better next season, to score more goals and improve as a player. There is a lot of hard work ahead from now until the end of my career to keep improving."

Kane only managed to score once in his first nine league appearances in 2015-16, prompting many observers to label him a one-season wonder, but he never doubted that the dry spell would end.

"No, when we spoke I always thought that I needed to get in the right positions," he said.

"I was having good chances. It was always a matter of time before the chances would go in and my confidence would be sky-high again."