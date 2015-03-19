Kane 'honoured' by England call-up
Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is "honoured" to have earned his first call-up to the England team.
Kane was included by national boss Roy Hodgson ahead of the forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and the subsequent friendly with Italy.
"It's a very proud moment," he told Spurs TV. "It's an honour to be called up to the senior side and something I always dreamed of as a kid.
"I'm excited. When I got the message that I was going to be in, I was full of joy.
"Hopefully it's the first of many."
Kane has found the net on 16 occasions in 25 Premier League appearances this season, making him the top-scoring Englishman in the division.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.