Kane 'honoured' by England call-up

Kane was included by national boss Roy Hodgson ahead of the forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and the subsequent friendly with Italy.

"It's a very proud moment," he told Spurs TV. "It's an honour to be called up to the senior side and something I always dreamed of as a kid.

"I'm excited. When I got the message that I was going to be in, I was full of joy.

"Hopefully it's the first of many."

Kane has found the net on 16 occasions in 25 Premier League appearances this season, making him the top-scoring Englishman in the division.