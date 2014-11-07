Kane hoping to continue good Tottenham form

The England Under-21 forward took his goal tally for the season into double figures on Thursday, grabbing the second in a 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Asteras Tripolis.

Kane has proven prolific in cup competitions this term, and opened his account in the 2014-15 Premier League with a late winner against Aston Villa last weekend.

While he has yet to start a league game under Mauricio Pochettino, Kane believes he can make an impact if he is given an opportunity to face Stoke.

"It was a great feeling to score again and I'm pleased to get into double figures at this stage of the season," Kane told Tottenham's official website.

"I've now got to push on and get some more.

"I feel very confident stepping out on the pitch, I feel I'm always going to get a couple of chances and that I'll take one. I've just got to keep it going.

"It's Stoke next at home, another important game for us, and hopefully we'll get the win there as well.”