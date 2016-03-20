Kane hoping for Leicester slip-up in title race

Harry Kane is hoping to see Leicester City falter in the title race after Tottenham kept up the pressure at the Premier League summit with a convincing 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

In-form Kane drilled home the opener on 43 seconds and added a second with an impressive finish after 16 minutes, making it five goals in his last three league games.

Christian Eriksen added a third from close range early in the second half as Spurs moved back to within five points of Leicester with seven matches remaining.

Kane was thrilled to make a strong response to Claudio Ranieri's side beating 1-0 Crystal Palace on Saturday and hopes his team's title rivals will drop points in the weeks ahead.

"There was a lot of talk about us having to get the result," Kane told Sky Sports.

"There's still so long left [in the season]. Leicester keep winning games but so do we, so we just have to carry on doing that and then when we get to the last few games of the season, see what happens.

"Hopefully they will slip up and lose a few points, but either way we have to carry on winning and we have got some big games coming up.

"I would rather have the five-point lead but with Leicester usually playing first we know what we have to do and there are still a lot of points up for grabs.

"We started very well and looked comfortable through the game. We controlled the play after the early goal and I think that was key. We grew into the game and got better and better. It was a solid 3-0 victory.

"The service into me all game was excellent as well. As a striker all you can do is get into those positions and ask for good passes and the deliveries were perfect. It's great to go into the international break on the back of this."

Tottenham's next game is against Liverpool at Anfield on April 2, before they host Manchester United the following week.