Kane: One-season wonder critics motivate me

Harry Kane says he used predictions that he would be a one-season wonder to motivate him to further heroics for Tottenham this season.

Kane announced himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season when he netted 21 goals in 34 league appearances.

Some pundits and fans wondered if his heroics would be a one-off, but the England international has disproved that with 24 league goals to his name with four games still to play.

Kane's goals have led Tottenham on a title charge, with his side five points off table toppers Leicester City with four games remaining.

"There was a lot of talk at the start of the season," Kane said.

"It fuelled the fire in my belly to want to prove them wrong and I’ve gone and done that. It doesn’t stop here for me.

"It’s not a case of: 'OK, I'm happy where I am'.

"I want to go and get more goals, create my chances for the team and do my best for Tottenham Hotspur."

Kane's refusal to give up on Tottenham's title charge, despite the sizeable gap between first and second with so few games remaining, has further endeared him to the White Hart Lane faithful, and the Englishman said all his side can do is keep on winning.

A double in a 4-0 win over Stoke City on Monday helped Tottenham close the gap from eight to five points.

"All we can do is keep doing what we’re doing. We've got to win all our games," he said.

"We want to win all four of them and then we will go from there. Leicester have got some tough games coming up. They're in the driving seat. All we can do is keep winning our games.

"You want Leicester to drop points – we want to win the league at the end of the day but we have to go out there and do our job.

"Whether they win, lose or draw, we have to win. I'm sure we'll push them all the way."