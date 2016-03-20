Kane 'one of the world's best', says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has labelled Tottenham's Harry Kane as "one of the best strikers in the world" after the England striker netted twice in the convincing 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Kane moved two clear of Jamie Vardy in the Premier League scoring charts thanks to a quick-fire first-half double at White Hart Lane, the first of which came just 43 seconds in.

He doubled his tally soon after with another precise finish before Christian Eriksen sealed a routine victory in the second half, and Pochettino believes that his side – five points behind league leaders Leicester City – are now well placed to make a real tilt for the title after the international break.

"Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world," the former Southampton manager told the BBC. "He's a special player and a great person for Tottenham – a winner and a fighter.

"It was very important to score early in the game, then we had to show a strong mentality to manage the game.

"We created a lot of chances and it was very important to win 3-0 and get a clean sheet. Today was one of the best performances of the season.

"It was a good day at the office. One week ago in Germany [v Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League] we had a bad day but we were good from the beginning today and I'm very happy with the collective performance.

"The international break has not come at a bad time. It gives us time to relax and analyse. Ninety per cent of the squad will be away and hopefully they will come back in good spirit.

"After the break we will have just the one game every week and we will have time to improve on things that were not possible before.

"The gap that Leicester have over us and Arsenal and Manchester City, we need to reduce. They have a good advantage but we need to believe."