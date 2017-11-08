Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino

Harry Kane will be fit for Tottenham's huge away derby clash against rivals Arsenal after the international break, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed.

The striker has made a magnificent start to 2017-18, scoring 17 goals for club and country, but his participation against the Gunners had been in doubt.

Kane, along with Spurs team-mates Dele Alli and Harry Winks, pulled out of the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to a knee problem sustained in the 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But Pochettino does not expect the problem to impact his star man's availability for club duty, as Spurs go into the Arsenal match on November 18 level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

"Harry is OK, very good," Pochettino said at the launch of a new book covering his career.

"I think you can see him in the next game. He received a kick on his knee, but don't worry, he will be available for the next game."