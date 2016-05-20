Kane would relish deeper Rooney role

England striker Harry Kane says he would relish the service provided by Wayne Rooney if manager Roy Hodgson opts to deploy his captain in a deeper role at Euro 2016.

The Premier League's golden boot winner and the country's record goalscorer are two of the five forwards in Hodgson's 26-man provisional squad for the tournament, along with Marcus Rashford, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy.

Rooney's position in France is being heavily debated, with the number nine and 10 roles potential options as well as a midfield berth after he played there for Manchester United over the final weeks of the season.

Kane is expected to start alongside Jamie Vardy in attack for Sunday's friendly against Turkey at the Etihad Stadium, with Rashford, Rooney and Sturridge all unavailable due to club commitments.

The 22-year-old thinks Rooney would thrive in any position, but sounded keen on the prospect of his team-mate playing in a deeper area.

"Wayne's a fantastic player, I think you've seen throughout his whole career that he doesn't just score goals, he creates goals and has a great pass in him," Kane told Sky Sports.

"If the manager picks him in the deeper role and picks me up top, then of course I would be looking forward to that kind of service.

"He's a great trainer, he works very hard and obviously when he is here next week he will look to continue that.

"I can only learn off players like Wayne, as we all can from the experienced players, I am looking forward to it.

"He's a great player, he's our captain, his stats are there to show and as a striker that is all you can look at."