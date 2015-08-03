Kante completes Leicester switch

Leicester City have made their fourth acquisition of the close-season with the signing of Caen midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year contract.

Kante was unveiled by the Premier League club on Monday, his switch still subject to international clearance and league approval.

The 24-year-old made 37 appearances for Caen in Ligue 1 last season and will provide much-needed competition in Claudio Ranieri's midfield.

Following Esteban Cambiasso's decision not to extend his deal at the King Power Stadium, signing a replacement has been top priority and Kante is the first addition to Leicester's squad Ranieri replaced Nigel Pearson.