FPL tips for GW36: Three midfielders you should sign

Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League season is upon us, and many of you will still be fighting for titles among your friends.

As you make your final charge towards victory, you might be wondering who you should sign in the middle of the park.

Well, fear not! We’ve got you covered with three tips for midfielders to bring into your Fantasy Premier League squad…

Youri Tielemans – Aston Villa (£5.5m)

Youri Tielemans (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Aston Villa’s form men in their push for Champions League qualification, Youri Tielemans has recorded four goal involvements in his last five appearances, providing four assists before scoring the only goal of the game against Fulham last time out.

And the Belgium international will no doubt be determined to keep chipping in during the final three games of the campaign.

Villa’s run-in looks relatively favourable: they travel to Bournemouth in Gameweek 36, before home and away fixtures against struggling Tottenham and Manchester United.

Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth (£5.7m)

Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Alamy)

Another player with four goal contributions in his last five outings, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has averaged over six points across the most recent five FPL Gameweeks.

Utilised as a winger by boss Andoni Iraola but classed as a midfielder in FPL, the Ghana international is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career.

Semenyo, who is one goal away from reaching double figures in a league campaign for the very first time, has notched five of his Premier League goals this term at home – which is where Bournemouth play two of their final three matches, entertaining Aston Villa and relegated Leicester either side of a trip to Manchester City.

Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea (£4.7m)

Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Alamy)

A deep-lying playmaker first and foremost, Enzo Fernandez wouldn’t generally be top of many FPL shopping lists – his usual role means he doesn’t tend to rake in points – but you might want to seriously consider bringing him in ahead of Gameweek 36.

The Argentine World Cup winner opened the scoring in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over newly crowned champions Liverpool last time out, having set up goals in each of the previous two Gameweeks.

Chelsea’s run-in looks tough on paper – they still have to play top-five rivals Newcastle and Nottingham Forest (plus Manchester United) – but this is the kind of high-pressure situation in which Fernandez has shown he can thrive.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 36 is 1:30pm on Saturday, 10 May.