Kante hails Matic partnership
Nemanja Matic is proving to be an ideal midfield partner for N'Golo Kante as he adapts to life at Chelsea.
N'Golo Kante believes Nemanja Matic is his ideal partner in central midfield and has hailed the understanding he has developed with his Chelsea team-mate.
The France international joined the Blues from Premier League champions Leicester City in July and has gone on to play in all 11 of his new side's top-flight matches.
Matic has also appeared in every game, with the duo forming a key cog of Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation which has helped Chelsea up to second in the table.
"Chelsea have many very good midfielders, but most of the time I play with Matic and, yes, he's a good player," Kante told Chelsea magazine.
"In training we have done a lot of work together, so in the game we can understand each other.
"When he goes forward, I stay back. When I go forward, he stays back. When you play together, it's good to understand each other and I think it is a good partnership."
Playing for a side which dominates possession like Chelsea is a new experience for Kante and it is one he is thoroughly enjoying.
He added: "I think Chelsea is different from my previous clubs because when I played in Caen and Leicester, we didn't have the ball as much and we played more on the counter-attack.
"It's better to have the ball than to run most of the time behind the ball. We defend like a team and when it's my task to do the pressing and to work hard to win possession, I have to do it.
"That's what I try to do - work hard to win the ball when we haven't got it and to keep possession or create a chance when we have the ball."
