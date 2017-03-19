Kante: I don't feel like the Premier League's best player

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante admits he is thriving at Stamford Bridge but denies he is the best player in the Premier League.

The France international was the heartbeat of the Leicester City side that claimed a shock title triumph last season, with his performances earning him a move to Chelsea last July for a reported £32million.

Kante has enjoyed another exceptional season under Antonio Conte and is on course for back-to-back top-flight triumphs, with Chelsea's 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday moving them 13 points clear at the top of the table.

The 25-year-old is a firm favourite to claim the PFA Player of the Year award - won by Leicester's Riyad Mahrez last term - but he believes a number of his team-mates would be worthy winners.

"I'm flourishing," he told Telefoot when asked how he viewed his form. "But I don't feel like the best player in the Premier League.

"There are a lot of good players. A lot of guys would deserve it on my team."

Conte claimed on Saturday that another seven wins from Chelsea's 10 remaining matches will be required to guarantee a second title in three seasons.

Kante says they will not become distracted by looking too far ahead, however, with games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City in quick succession after the international break.

"We have to take the games one at a time," he added. "That's what everyone is thinking. We're in a good position but we can't let it go."