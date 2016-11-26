Karanka frustrated by 'unfair' draw at Leicester

Aitor Karanka labelled Middlesbrough's 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City as an "unfair" result and felt his side did more than enough to earn three points.

Alvaro Negredo twice put Boro in front at the King Power Stadium, but on both occasions Leicester equalised from the penalty spot with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani on target - the latter in the 94th minute.

Boro boss Karanka hailed the performance of his team, but was frustrated at heading home with just a point to show for their efforts against the champions.

"We showed we are a good team and are playing well," he said. "We should have won the game and were better than them.

"We cannot forget that Leicester won the Premier League last season and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"However, it's unfair to draw this game. Our performances with and without the ball have been good. Against top teams we have been really organised."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri conceded the Foxes were fortunate to earn a point, but was full of praise for the character they showed to rescue a draw.

"We knew it would be a tough match - it's not easy going behind twice," he said. "They scored during our best moments, but we showed character.

"Without [Danny] Drinkwater, we wanted to play more directly, but it was difficult to surprise them. In the end, the draw is good.

"We suffered, but, in the end, our spirit allowed us to draw. This could be a lucky point, but luck comes to those that believe."