Karanka keen to learn from Koeman

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka feels Ronald Koeman is a good example to learn from as his side prepare to take on Everton.

The Dutchman earned himself a move to Everton ahead of this season after a successful two-year spell in charge of Southampton and Karanka believes Saturday's opposite number is a good role model for him.

"We know Everton are a really good team with a good, experienced manager. For a young manager like me I always have to learn. Ronald Koeman is a good example for me to learn from," Karanka said at a news conference.

"They are unbeaten and have 10 points so it's a game that we have to be at 100 per cent if we want to compete.

"We have the experience from last season when we played them in the cup. It's about everybody doing what they need to. We know that if we want to compete at this level then we always have to be ready.

"We are going to lose more games than we did last season because it's the Premier League but the main thing is to have our ideas clear.

"If we don't play with our intensity it's going to be really difficult to win games. We win as a team and lost against Crystal Palace as a team. We've had one clear week to work on the pitch to fix our mistakes for the following game. I'm more comfortable working in this way.

"I think you always have to be disappointed after losing a game. The players were because we knew it was a good chance for us to draw the game against a good team. But playing in the way we did in the second half, I'm sure we are going to win games."